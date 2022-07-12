WWE RAW Spoilers, Matches and Segments Revealed

The following WWE RAW matchups and segments for tonight’s show have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

The following lineup was planned as of 7pm ET but is not entirely complete and may be out of order:

– A Brock Lesnar promo is set to open

– The Judgment day promo

– Finn Balor vs. Rey Mysterio

– RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against Carmella

– Miz TV with Ciampa

– AJ Styles and Ezekiel vs. The Miz and Ciampa

– Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H.

– Promo with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and The Street Profits

– The Usos and Omos vs. R-Truth and Street Profits

– Riddle and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins and Theory

