WWE RAW Star Competes In One-Off Match At NXT House Show

WWE held two NXT house shows over the weekend—Friday in Jacksonville, FL, and Saturday in Tampa, FL. The events featured a one-off match involving a Raw superstar making an appearance.

At the Jacksonville event, Maxxine Dupri stepped into the ring for a special match. Dupri, who signed with WWE in 2021, initially debuted as a manager on SmackDown before transitioning into an in-ring competitor on Raw.

During the show, Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, & Jazmyn Nyx) defeated Dupri, Lash Legend, & Thea Hail in a six-woman tag team match.

With Dupri continuing to grow as an in-ring performer, her appearance in NXT may indicate WWE’s interest in giving her more ring time and further developing her skills.

