WWE RAW Star Dealing With Torn Meniscus

It was announced during Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW that Dakota Kai will be out of action for the next 8-10 weeks after suffering a torn meniscus and that she is expected to undergo surgery soon.

On the August 5th episode of RAW, Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai was set to face Sonya Deville in a singles match. She was attacked prior to the match, and she was left favoring her knee in pain.

Kai last competed at the July 27th WWE live event in Tokyo, Japan.