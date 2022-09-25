WWE RAW Star Moved to NXT to Form a New Tag Team

It’s been several weeks since anyone has seen Veer Mahaan on WWE TV. He was one of the acts that were pushed on RAW; nevertheless, Mahaan vanished not long after Vince McMahon resigned from his position as WWE Chairman.

As can be seen below, Mahaan has been moved to NXT, where he and Sanga have begun working together as a tag team. The duo wrestled at Saturday night’s NXT live event in Citrus Springs, Florida.

Mahaan and Sanga were previously known as Indus Sher during their time in NXT.

Mahaan was previously pushed from NXT to the main roster as part of Jinder Mahal’s stable in 2021, but he was pulled from RAW last fall to be repackaged.

WWE ran months of vignettes indicating that “Veer is coming,” then he dominated Dominik Mysterio on the 4/11/22 broadcast of RAW. McMahon’s strategy was to elevate him to the position of top heel on the brand.

It would appear that Triple H has other plans for him, and at this point, his time on the main roster has come to an end.