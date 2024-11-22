WWE Raw Star Spotted In Salt Lake City Ahead Of WWE SmackDown Tonight

WWE will continue the buildup to Survivor Series on tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

The company has only announced two bouts for the show: Kevin Owens and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes face off, and Chelsea Green will battle Bianca Belair and Blair Davenport in a Women’s US Title tournament match. More will be confirmed shortly.

PWInsider.com reports that WWE Raw star Bronson Reed has been spotted in Salt Lake City, Utah, ahead of tonight’s performance at the Delta Center. He is expected to appear on SmackDown to continue the storyline between the two Bloodline teams leading up to WarGames.

At Survivor Series, Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), Sami Zayn, and a mystery name thought to be Seth Rollins will compete against The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa) and Reed.