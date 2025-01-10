WWE RAW Star Spotted In Town Ahead Of Tonight’s SmackDown

WWE is set to air a new episode of SmackDown tonight, though much of the card remains under wraps.

The only officially announced match is WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defending against LA Knight. Additionally, fans may hear from Tiffany Stratton, who recently captured the WWE Women’s Championship after cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Nia Jax last week.

According to WrestleVotes, a title rematch from December’s Saturday Night’s Main Event is expected to take place on tonight’s show. For further details on this rumored match, check here.

PWInsider.com reports that Drew McIntyre is in town for the event. McIntyre made an appearance on last week’s SmackDown in a segment with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Earlier this week, McIntyre competed on the Raw on Netflix premiere, where he was defeated by Jey Uso.

As of now, it’s unclear if McIntyre will feature on tonight’s broadcast or appear solely for the live audience. Fans will have to tune in to see how the evening unfolds.