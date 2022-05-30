WWE RAW Stars Scheduled for Friday’s SmackDown

Some of the top stars from the RAW roster are currently scheduled for Friday’s SmackDown.

According to PWInsider.com, AJ Styles and The Miz will be at the event in Columbus, Ohio. It’s likely they’ll just be working a dark match at the show, but WWE has been introducing more stars from other brands into its weekly televised shows of late, so it’s possible they’ll make an appearance.

Last week, Kevin Owens of RAW was featured in a KO Show segment on Friday Night SmackDown.

The only thing confirmed for the show is that Madcap Moss will be back after being attacked by Baron Corbin a few weeks ago. WWE wants to give Moss a character makeover with new gear and the comedy portions of the gimmick being dropped, according to WrestlingNews.co.

On Twitter, Moss stated that fans will see a different side of him. Until SmackDown, no one knows exactly what it will entail.

Due to the fact that this is the penultimate WWE show before Sunday’s Hell in a Cell, more RAW stars will probably appear on SmackDown to help promote the event.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.