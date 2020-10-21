WWE RAW Superstar Expected To Get A Renewed Push

Elias is expected to be a “staple” of the WWE RAW brand moving forward, according to Gary Cassidy of ITRWrestling.com. Elias, who just recovered from a pectoral injury, was reportedly moved to the RAW brand so he would have more time on a three-hour show to do promos and musical segments like the one from this week’s episode of RAW. Cassidy noted the following:

“We’re told WWE management has immense confidence in Elias, as a performer, to be able to fill any time allocation and deliver an entertaining performance.”

Elias is currently scheduled to face Jeff Hardy at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell PPV.