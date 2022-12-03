WWE RAW Superstars Announced for Tonight’s SmackDown, Updated Card

Damage CTRL has been added to the lineup for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1.

Bayley, as well as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, will appear on tonight’s blue brand show. There has been no word on what they will do.

“After a tumultuous WarGames showdown and a fierce brawl with Becky Lynch on Raw, Bayley and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO SKY will make their return to SmackDown. What does Damage CTRL have in store for the blue brand? Find out on a special FS1 edition of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C,” WWE wrote in their official SmackDown preview.

The following is an updated lineup for tonight’s show at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, as well as the aforementioned tweets:

* Survivor Series fallout

* Damage CTRL comes to SmackDown

* Sheamus vs. Sami Zayn in the opener

* Sami Zayn becomes an official family member of The Bloodline

* World Cup Tournament finals with Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet