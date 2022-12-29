WWE RAW: The Absolute Best of 2022 Viewership and Rating Report for 12/26/22

This week’s WWE RAW ratings for this week are in. The episode drew an average of 1.075 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, down from 1.705 million viewers last week.

The average rating in the 18-49 demographic was 0.27, down from 0.43 last week.

Because this was a “Best-Of” RAW episode, the show’s ratings were expected to be lower. Last week’s total viewership was the highest since October 17 and the highest key demo since early November.

The show competed with Monday Night Football on ABC and ESPN. The game had over 10 million viewers on average and a 3.01 key demo rating.

The 18-49 demo had 0.34 in hour one, 0.25 in hour two, and 0.22 in hour three. Last week, it was 0.44 in the first hour, 0.44 in the second hour, and 0.40 in the third hour. The hourly viewership breakdown is as follows:

* Hour 1 (8 pm): 1.331 million – last week: 1.781

* Hour 2 (9 pm): 1.041 million – last week: 1.767

* Hour 3 (10 pm): 852,000 – last week: 1.568

RAW was ranked #8 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, down from #7 the previous week.