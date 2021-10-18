WWE RAW Ticket Prices Lowered In Long Island Which Is Struggling Compared To AEW Dynamite

As previously noted, both WWE RAW and AEW Dynamite have upcoming shows at the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY. RAW takes place on November 29th and Dynamite takes place on December 8th. Dynamite has been out-performing RAW in ticket sales and it was recently announced that Universal Champion Roman Reigns from Smackdown will be making an appearance at the RAW event.

On Sunday night, Twitter account @WrestleTix posted updated ticket sales figures. Dynamite had distributed an estimated 7,639 tickets while RAW had an estimated 3,130 tickets distributed. RAW had around 427 fewer tickets available since the last count.

The account also noted the following:

“Just noticed a major shift in pricing for the WWE event. In some cases the prices have been cut in half. Previously upper decks were $30+, some are now available for $15.”