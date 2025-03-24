WWE Raw Title Match, Big Segments For 3/31 Show In London, England

The lineup for next week’s WWE Raw is already starting to take shape.
Scheduled for a special start time of 3pm EST. / 12 noon PST., the following matches and segments will take place as part of the March 31 episode of WWE Raw in London, England:
* Logan Paul calls out AJ Styles
* Jimmy Uso vs. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther
* Cody Rhodes and John Cena will go face-to-face
* Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley w/ Special Guest Referee Bianca Belair
