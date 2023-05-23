WWE RAW To Move From Monday Nights & SmackDown Possibly Gaining Third Hour?

Things could be changing in the world of WWE.

Nick Khan continues to make the media rounds this week and during a Tuesday talk, the WWE CEO made some interesting comments about the future of the company.

According to the top WWE executive, while the company “doesn’t anticipate” Raw will change from its weekly three-hour format, it could move off of Mondays if needed.

Additionally, he brought up that the 10 PM hour for Raw is under consideration for some adjustments that would appeal to a more adult audience.

Last week, Khan said they would be open to SmackDown moving off Friday nights, while also referencing how Amazon is attempting to program specific nights of the week for their Prime streaming service. He also noted that there could be a demand for a third hour of SmackDown.

On Tuesday, Khan noted their content could go any night of the week, mentioning how Raw could also move off Mondays.

He also said that more content could be coming with “an additional show” on another night of the week.

“Once that all of (TV rights) gets situated, we’ll look at other nights of the week to develop new content as well,” Khan stated. This could be some of the more adult-themed content to satisfy the audience demand for it.