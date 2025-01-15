WWE Raw Tops Netflix Charts, Beating Out Squid Game And The Walking Dead

Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw has claimed the top spot on Netflix’s “Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. Today,” outperforming major titles such as The Jerry Springer Show documentary and Squid Game. This achievement highlights the show’s immense popularity and its ability to compete with widely celebrated series and specials.

Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. Today on Netflix:

WWE Raw

American Primeval

Jerry Springer: Lights, Camera, Action

Squid Game

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy

Younger

Missing You

The Breakthrough

I Am a Killer

The episode featured several standout moments that likely contributed to its success. Highlights included Damian Priest facing Finn Balor in an intense Street Fight, the WWE debut of Penta, and Lyra Valkyria defeating Dakota Kai to become the first-ever Women’s Intercontinental Champion. These major storylines and historic milestones have clearly resonated with viewers, cementing WWE Raw’s status as must-watch entertainment on Netflix.