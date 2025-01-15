WWE Raw Tops Netflix Charts, Beating Out Squid Game And The Walking Dead

Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw has claimed the top spot on Netflix’s “Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. Today,” outperforming major titles such as The Jerry Springer Show documentary and Squid Game. This achievement highlights the show’s immense popularity and its ability to compete with widely celebrated series and specials.
Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. Today on Netflix:
WWE Raw
American Primeval
Jerry Springer: Lights, Camera, Action
Squid Game
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live
Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy
Younger
Missing You
The Breakthrough
I Am a Killer
The episode featured several standout moments that likely contributed to its success. Highlights included Damian Priest facing Finn Balor in an intense Street Fight, the WWE debut of Penta, and Lyra Valkyria defeating Dakota Kai to become the first-ever Women’s Intercontinental Champion. These major storylines and historic milestones have clearly resonated with viewers, cementing WWE Raw’s status as must-watch entertainment on Netflix.