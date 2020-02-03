WWE RAW Update For Tonight With Weather Issues

As noted earlier today, there were some potential issues for tonight’s WWE RAW from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah due to a major snowstorm that began pounding the area last night. The state has warned drivers to stay off the roads, and there has been talk of the Governor shutting some roads down.

The Vivant Arena took to Twitter this afternoon and announced that RAW will still be happening tonight as scheduled.

The arena tweeted the RAW promo seen at the bottom of this post and wrote, “WWE Monday Night Raw is still going down tonight at #VivintArena! The show starts at 5:30 pm. Please travel safely!”

Furthermore, it was noted on Twitter by @Wrestlevotes that WWE officials are aware that the crowd for tonight’s show might be light, but ‘”the show must go on'” as they say.

WWE Producer Scott Armstrong tweeted a photo from Salt Lake City, seen below, and it looks like they have a winter storm mess on their hands. As of 1pm local time, Utah Highway Patrol officers had investigates 211 crashes state-wide, which was up from 125 crashes at 9:45 local time. Most of those accidents were in the Salt Lake County area, despite Utahns being urged not to drive.

WWE Monday Night Raw is still going down tonight at #VivintArena! The show starts at 5:30 pm. Please travel safely! pic.twitter.com/XhuVekkH01 — Vivint Arena (@vivintarena) February 3, 2020