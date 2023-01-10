WWE RAW Viewership and Rating Report for 1/10/23

This week’s WWE RAW rating is in. The episode drew an average of 1.693 million viewers on the USA Network, up from 1.605 million viewers last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The average rating in the 18-49 demographic was 0.50, up from 0.41 last week. More information will be available shortly. Since October 17, 2022, Raw has had its highest key demo rating.

The show was expected to perform poorly because it competed with the college football championship game between Georgia and TCU on ESPN. The game “registered” 17.2 million viewers, according to ESPN PR, but it was a rout. WWE and USA Network are pleased with the performance of Raw this week.