WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 1/15/2024

The ratings for this week’s WWE Monday Night RAW are in.

According to Sports Media Watch, the episode received an average of 1.419 million viewers on the USA Network, a decrease from 1,464,000 viewers last week.

The 18-49 demo had an average rating of 0.45, up from 0.44 last week. The show competed with the Emmys and an NFL playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers airing on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2.

The first hour had 1.484 million viewers and a key demo rating of 0.46; the second hour had 1.465 million viewers and a key demo rating of 0.46; and the final hour had 1.307 million viewers and a key demo rating of 0.42. The main event featured Seth Rollins defending his World Title against Jinder Mahal.