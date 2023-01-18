WWE RAW Viewership and Rating Report for 1/16/23

This week’s WWE RAW viewership and ratings are in. The episode drew an average of 1.489 million viewers on the USA Network, down from 1.693 million viewers last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The average rating in the 18-49 demo was 0.42, down from 0.50 last week.

The show was expected to perform poorly because it competed with the NFL playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2. The game drew over 30 million viewers and received an 8.71 key demo rating.

The 18-49 demo had 0.44 in hour one, 0.44 in hour two, and 0.37 in hour three. Last week’s score was 0.52, followed by 0.53 in hour two and 0.46 in hour three. The hourly viewership breakdown is as follows:

* Hour 1 (8 pm): 1.557 million – last week: 1.766

* Hour 2 (9 pm): 1.544 million – last week: 1.799

* Hour 3 (10 pm): 1.365 million – last week: 1.512 million

RAW was ranked #7 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, down from #6 the previous week.