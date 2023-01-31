WWE RAW Viewership and Rating Report for 1/30/2023

WWE RAW ratings for this week are in. The episode drew an average of 2.114 million viewers on the USA Network, down from 2.344 million viewers last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The average rating in the 18-49 demo was 0.64, down from 0.70 last week.

The show was expected to be down from last week’s 30th Anniversary show, which featured a number of big names. The show on Monday was the fallout to Saturday’s Royal Rumble. Despite the lower ratings, WWE should be pleased with how well the show held up.

Last week’s key demo rating was the highest for the show since the post-WrestleMania 36 edition in April 2020. It was also the most viewers since February 17, 2020.

The 18-49 demo had 0.66 in hour one, 0.65 in hour two, and 0.60 in hour three. Last week, it was 0.80 in the first hour, 0.69 in the second, and 0.60 in the third. The hourly viewership breakdown is as follows:

* Hour 1 (8 pm): 2.219 million – last week: 2.635

* Hour 2 (9 pm): 2.168 million – last week: 2.373

* Hour 3 (10 pm): 1.955 million – last week: 2.024

RAW ranked first among the top 150 cable shows for the night, the same as it did the previous week.