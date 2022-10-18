WWE RAW Viewership and Rating Report for 10/17/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, Monday’s live episode of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.804 million viewers on the USA Network.

This is a 1.09% decrease from last week’s 1.824 million viewers for the RAW season premiere following Extreme Rules and DX 25th Anniversary.

The first hour of this week’s show drew 1.941 million viewers (1.876 million last week), the second hour drew 1.852 million viewers (1.894 million last week), and the final hour drew 1.618 million viewers (1.703 million last week).

Monday’s RAW received a 0.50 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is a 9.09% decrease from last week’s key demo rating of 0.55. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.50 key demo rating represents 648,000 18-49 viewers, a 10.24% decrease from the 722,000 18-49 viewers represented by last week’s 0.55 key demo rating.

RAW finished the night at #5 on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.50 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is the same as last week’s ranking of #5. With a 3.75 key demo rating, the NFL Monday Night Football game between the Broncos and the Chargers on ESPN at 8:13pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150. With 12.050 million viewers, the game also topped the night on cable.