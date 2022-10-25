WWE RAW Viewership and Rating Report for 10/25/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.641 million viewers on the USA Network.

This is a 9.03% decrease from last week’s 1.804 million viewers.

The first hour of this week’s show drew 1.767 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 drew 1.941 million), the second hour drew 1.695 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 drew 1.852 million), and the final hour drew 1.461 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 drew 1.618 million).

Monday’s RAW received a 0.45 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is a 10% decrease from the previous week’s key demo rating of 0.50. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.45 key demo rating represents 583,000 18-49 viewers, a 10.03% decrease from the 648,000 18-49 viewers represented by the 0.50 key demo rating last week.

With a 0.45 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, RAW ranked #6 on the Cable Top 150 for the night. This is a drop from last week’s position of #5. The NFL Monday Night Football game between the Bears and the Patriots on ESPN at 8:13pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 2.97 key demo rating. With 10.344 million viewers, the game also led the night on cable.