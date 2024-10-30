WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 10/28/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Monday’s WWE Crown Jewel go-home episode of RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 1.401 million viewers and a rating of 0.42 in the key 18-—to 49-year-old demographic.

This total is down 11.22% from this past week’s 1.578 million viewers and down 17.65% from last week’s rating of 0.51 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by The Judgment Day’s “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio taking on Damian Priest in a singles match.