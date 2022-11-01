WWE RAW Viewership and Rating Report for 10/31/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, Monday’s live episode of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.501 million viewers on the USA Network.

This is a decrease of 8.53% from the previous week’s 1.641 million viewers.

The first hour of this week’s show drew 1.553 million viewers (1.767 million last week), the second hour drew 1.586 million viewers (1.695 million last week), and the final hour drew 1.363 million viewers (1.461 million last week).

Monday’s RAW received a 0.36 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is a 20% decrease from last week’s key demo rating of 0.45. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.36 key demo rating represents 583,000 18-49 viewers, a 10.03% decrease from the 583,000 18-49 viewers represented by last week’s 0.45 key demo rating.

RAW finished the night at #7 on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.36 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is a drop from last week’s ranking of #6. With a 2.84 key demo rating, the NFL Monday Night Football game between the Bengals and the Browns on ESPN at 8:12pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150. With 10.010 million viewers, the game also topped the night on cable.

This week, RAW ranked #22 in cable viewership for the night, trailing the Bengals vs. Browns NFL game on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, and Monday Night Post-game on ESPN. The 5th, Carlson, Tucker Tonight on Jesse Watters Primetime, a Special Report with Brett Baier, Hannity, and Gutfeld!, and a Special Report with Brett Baier, Hannity, and Gutfeld! Outnumbered, The Ingraham Angle, Rachel Maddow Show America’s Newsroom at 10 a.m., America’s Newsroom at 9 a.m., Your World with Neil Cavuto, America Reports at 1 p.m., The Story, America Reports at 2 p.m., FOX & Friends at 8 a.m., and Last Word This is a drop from last week’s nightly ranking of #19 on cable.