WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 10/7/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Monday’s post-WWE Bad Blood episode of RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 1.545 million viewers and a rating of 0.47 in the key 18-—to 49-year-old demographic.
This total is up 1.91% from this past week’s 1.516 million viewers and down 2.08% from last week’s rating of 0.48 in the 18-49 key demo.
The show was headlined by WWE World Heavyweight Champion Imperium’s “The Ring General” GUNTHER defending his title against Sami Zayn.
