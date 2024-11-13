WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 11/11/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Monday’s episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 1.564 million viewers and a rating of 0.49 in the key 18-—to 49-year-old demographic.

This total is up 6.76% from this past week’s 1.465 million viewers and up 2.08% from last week’s rating of 0.48 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defending their titles against The Judgment Day (WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez).