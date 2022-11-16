WWE RAW Viewership and Rating Report for 11/14/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, Monday’s live episode of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.648 million viewers on the USA Network.

This is a 3.45% increase over the previous week’s 1.593 million viewers for the post-Crown Jewel show.

The first hour of this week’s show drew 1.789 million viewers (1.723 million last week), the second hour drew 1.684 million viewers (1.646 million last week), and the final hour drew 1.470 million viewers (1.411 million last week).

Monday’s RAW received a 0.44 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is an increase of 2.32% over last week’s key demo rating of 0.43. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.44 key demo rating represents 574,000 18-49 viewers, a 3.05% increase from the 557,000 18-49 viewers represented by last week’s 0.43 key demo rating.

RAW finished the night at #6 on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.44 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is the same as last week’s ranking of #6. At 8:14 p.m., the NFL Monday Night Football game between Washington and Philadelphia on ESPN topped the Cable Top 150 with a 3.81 key demo rating. With 12.769 million viewers, the game also topped the night on cable.