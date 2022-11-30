WWE RAW Viewership and Rating Report for 11/28/22

WWE RAW ratings for this week are in. The episode drew an average of 1.668 million viewers on the USA Network, up from 1.646 million viewers last week, according to ShowBuzz Daily.

The average rating in the 18-49 demo was 0.40, down from 0.41 last week. This week’s RAW was the Survivor Series fallout edition. The first hour was commercial-free, which increased the first hour’s key demo and viewership.

On ESPN, the show competed against Monday Night Football. The game had 10.882 million viewers on average and a 3.18key demo rating.

The 18-49 demo had 0.46 in hour one, 0.39 in hour two, and 0.36 in hour three. Last week, it was 0.44 in the first hour, 0.41 in the second, and 0.38 in the third. The hourly viewership breakdown is as follows:

* Hour 1 (8 pm): 1.951 million – last week: 1.831

* Hour 2 (9 pm): 1.619 million – last week: 1.641

* Hour 3 (10 pm): 1.433 million – last week: 1.467

RAW was ranked #6 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, up from #7 the previous week.