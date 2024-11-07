WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 11/4/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Monday’s post-WWE Crown Jewel eisode of RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 1.465 million viewers and a rating of 0.48 in the key 18-—to 49-year-old demographic.

This total is up 4.57% from this past week’s 1.401 million viewers and up 14.29% from last week’s rating of 0.42 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by Damian Priest, The Judgment Day’s “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus and Seth “Freakin” Rollins facing each other in a WWE World Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Match.