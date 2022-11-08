WWE RAW Viewership and Rating Report for 11/7/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, Monday’s live episode of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.593 million viewers on the USA Network.

This is an increase of 6.13% from the 1.501 million viewers who watched the Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special last week.

The first hour of this week’s show drew 1.723 million viewers (1.553 million last week), the second hour drew 1.646 million viewers (1.586 million last week), and the final hour drew 1.411 million viewers (1.363 million last week).

Monday’s RAW received a 0.43 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is up 19.45% from last week’s key demo rating of 0.36. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.43 key demo rating represents 557,000 18-49 viewers, an 18.51% increase from the 470,000 18-49 viewers represented by last week’s 0.36 key demo rating.

RAW finished the night at #6 on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.43 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is an improvement over last week’s ranking of #7. With a 2.75 key demo rating, the NFL Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and the Saints on ESPN at 8:15pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150. With 9.356 million viewers, the game also topped the night on cable.