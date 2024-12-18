WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 12/16/2024

The viewership numbers are in for the December 16, 2024, episode of WWE Raw on the USA Network.

According to Jed I. Goodman, this week’s episode drew 1.522 million viewers, marking a significant increase from the 1.386 million viewers recorded on December 9.

The show also saw an improvement in the key 18-49 demographic, delivering a 0.48 rating, up from the 0.43 rating achieved the previous week.

This week’s Raw faced stiff competition from Monday Night Football, which featured two games. The Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings matchup on ABC attracted 13.066 million viewers with a 3.11 demo rating, while the Atlanta Falcons vs. Las Vegas Raiders game on ESPN pulled in 4.078 million viewers with a 1.08 demo rating.