WWE RAW Viewership and Rating Report for 12/19/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, Monday’s live episode of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.705 million viewers on the USA Network.

This is a 15.83% increase over the previous week’s 1.472 million viewers.

The first hour of this week’s show drew 1.781 million viewers (1.482 million last week), the second hour drew 1.767 million viewers (1.547 million last week), and the final hour drew 1.568 million viewers (1.388 million last week).

Monday’s RAW received a 0.43 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is up 16.21% from last week’s key demo rating of 0.37. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.43 key demo rating represents 557,000 18-49 viewers, a 15.32% increase from the 483,000 18-49 viewers represented by last week’s 0.37 key demo rating.

RAW finished the night at #7 on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.43 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is the same as last week’s ranking of #7. With a 1.97 key demo rating, the NFL Monday Night Football game between the Rams and the Packers on ESPN at 8:13pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150. With 6.924 million viewers, the game also topped the night on cable.