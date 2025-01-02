WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 12/30/2024

The December 30, 2024, episode of WWE Raw averaged 1.596 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This marked the final episode of Raw to air on the USA Network, as the show is set to move to Netflix starting next week.

According to ProgrammingInsider.com, the first hour of the broadcast drew 1.665 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demo, while the second hour dropped slightly to 1.526 million viewers with a 0.52 rating.

For comparison, last week’s episode of Raw averaged 1.453 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic, showing a significant uptick in viewership for the farewell USA Network broadcast.