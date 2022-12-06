WWE RAW Viewership and Rating Report for 12/5/22

The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE RAW are in. The episode drew an average of 1.536 million viewers on the USA Network, down from 1.668 million viewers last week, according to ShowBuzz Daily.

The average rating in the 18-49 demographic was 0.41, up from 0.40 the previous week. The total number of viewers was the lowest since Halloween.

The show competed with Monday Night Football on ESPN and ESPN 2. The game had 11 million viewers on average and a 3.00 key demo rating.

The 18-49 demo had 0.44 in hour one, 0.44 in hour two, and 0.35 in hour three. Last week, it was 0.46 in the first hour, 0.39 in the second, and 0.36 in the third. The hourly viewership breakdown is as follows:

* Hour 1 (8 pm): 1.748 million – last week: 1.951

* Hour 2 (9 pm): 1.596 million – last week: 1.619

* Hour 3 (10 pm): 1.263 million – last week: 1.433

RAW was ranked #6 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, the same as it was last week.