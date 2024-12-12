WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 12/9/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Monday’s episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 1.386 million viewers and a rating of 0.43 in the key 18-—to 49-year-old demographic.

This total is down 18.90% from this past week’s 1.709 million viewers and down 20.37% from last week’s rating of 0.54 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley taking on The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez in an Anything Goes Match.