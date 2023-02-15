WWE RAW Viewership and Rating Report for 2/13/2023

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, Monday’s live Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.812 million viewers on the USA Network.

This is a 2.89% decrease from the previous week’s total of 1.866 million viewers.

This week’s show drew 1.818 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 drew 1.968 million), 1.924 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 drew 1.881 million), and 1.695 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 drew 1.750 million viewers).

Monday’s RAW received a 0.47 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is a 14.54% decrease from last week’s key demo rating of 0.55. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.47 key demo rating represents 613,000 18-49 viewers, a 14.86% decrease from the 720,000 18-49 viewers represented by last week’s 0.55 key demo rating.

RAW ranked first on the Cable Top 150 for the night, with a 0.47 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is the same as last week’s top spot.

This week, RAW ranked #14 in cable viewership for the day, trailing The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, Special Report with Bret Baier, Rachel Maddow Show, The Ingraham Angle, Gutfeld!, Outnumbered, The Faulkner Focus, America’s Newsroom at 9 a.m., America Reports at 1 p.m., and America’s Newsroom at 10 a.m. This is a drop from last week’s nightly cable viewership ranking of #11.