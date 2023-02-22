WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 2/20/2023

WWE RAW ratings for this week are in. The episode drew an average of 1.2.006 million viewers on the USA Network, up from 1.812 million viewers last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The average rating for the 18-49 demographic was 0.56, up from 0.47 last week. This was the fallout edition of RAW for Saturday’s Elimination Chamber.

The 18-49 demo had 0.60 in hour one, 0.58 in hour two, and 0.50 in hour three. Last week, it was 0.46 in the first hour, 0.549 in the second, and 0.45 in the third. The hourly viewership breakdown is as follows:

Hour 1 (8 p.m.): 2.186 million; last week: 1.818 million

Hour 2 (9 p.m.): 2.065 million; last week: 1.924 million

Hour 3 (10 p.m.): 1.768 million; last week: 1.695 million

RAW ranked first among the top 150 cable shows for the night, the same as it did the previous week.