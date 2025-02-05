WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 2/3/2025

Netflix reports that Monday night’s post-WWE Royal Rumble episode of RAW on the network drew an average of 2.9 million viewers throughout the week based on the 6.6 million total hours viewed.

This total is down 3.33% from last week’s 3 million viewers. The show ranks in the top 10 in five countries: Bolivia, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Over four weeks, WWE RAW has averaged 3.875 million views per week.

The show was headlined by “The Best In The World” CM Punk taking on Sami Zayn in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match.