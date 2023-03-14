WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 3/13/2023

The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE RAW have been released.

The episode drew an average of 1.705 million viewers on the USA Network, down from 1.827 million viewers last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The average rating in the 18-49 demographic was 0.53, up from 0.52 last week. John Cena made his return to the show last week.

The 18-49 demo had 0.52 in hour one, 0.58 in hour two, and 0.50 in hour three. Last week, the number was 0.53, followed by 0.53 in hour two and 0.53 in hour three. The hourly viewership breakdown is as follows:

* Hour 1 (8 pm): 1.779 million – last week: 1.885

* Hour 2 (9 pm): 1.760 million – last week: 1.855

* Hour 3 (10 pm): 1.575 million – last week: 1.741

RAW was ranked #2 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, the same as last week.