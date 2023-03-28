WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 3/27/2023

The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE RAW have been released. The episode drew an average of 1.843 million viewers on the USA Network, up from 1.771 million viewers last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The average rating in the 18-49 demographic was 0.56, up from 0.55 last week. This was the final show before WrestleMania 39 this weekend. Last year’s WrestleMania Go-Home episode of RAW show drew 1.979 million viewers and a 0.55 key demo rating.

The 18-49 demo had 0.55 in hour one, 0.59 in hour two, and 0.53 in hour three. Last week, it was 0.55 in the first hour, 0.57 in the second, and 0.54 in the third.

The hourly viewership breakdown is as follows:

* Hour 1 (8 pm): 1.908 million – last week: 1.778

* Hour 2 (9 pm): 1.921 million – last week: 1.807

* Hour 3 (10 pm): 1.701 million – last week: 1.729

RAW ranked first among the top 150 cable shows for the night, up from second last week.