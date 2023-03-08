WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 3/6/2023

The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE RAW have been released.

The episode drew an average of 1.827 million viewers on the USA Network, up from 1.767 million viewers last week, according to ShowBuzz Daily.

The average rating in the 18-49 demographic was 0.52, up from 0.51 last week.

WWE drew 1.951 million viewers and a 0.54 key demo rating the last time Cena appeared on Raw on June 27, 2022.

The 18-49 demo had 0.53 in hour one, 0.53 in hour two, and 0.53 in hour three. Last week, it was 0.55 in the first hour, 0.52 in the second, and 0.47 in the third.

Here is the hourly viewership breakdown:

* Hour 1 (8 p.m.): 1.885 million; last week: 1.890 million

* Hour 2 (9 p.m.): 1.855 million; last week: 1.748 million

* Hour 3 (10 p.m.): 1.741 million; last week: 1.665 million

RAW ranked first among the top 150 cable shows for the night, the same as it did the previous week.