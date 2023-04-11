WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 4/10/2023

The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE RAW have been released. The episode drew an average of 1.818 million viewers on the USA Network, down from 2.260 million viewers last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The average rating in the 18-49 demographic was 0.59, down from 0.76 last week.

Last week’s WrestleMania 39 fallout edition of RAW was the highest number of viewers seen by WWE since Raw XXX on January 23. Additionally, this was the highest key demo rating since March 16, 2020.

The 18-49 demo had 0.56 in hour one, 0.64 in hour two, and 0.58 in hour three. Last week, it was 0.85 in the first hour, 0.76 in the second, and 0.68 in the third.

The hourly viewership breakdown is as follows:

* Hour 1 (8 p.m.): 1.755 million; last week: 2.471 million

* Hour 2 (9 p.m.): 1.964 million – 2.255 million last week

* Hour 3 (10 p.m.): 1.734 million; last week: 2.054 million

RAW ranked first among the top 150 cable shows for the night, up from second last week.