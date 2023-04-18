WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 4/17/2023

The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE RAW have been released.

The episode drew an average of 1.815 million viewers on the USA Network, down from 1.818 million viewers last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The average rating in the 18-49 demo was 0.58, down from 0.59 last week. The show fared well against the night’s NBA playoff competition.

The 18-49 demo had 0.61 in hour one, 0.60 in hour two, and 0.52 in hour three. Last week, it was 0.56 in the first hour, 0.64 in the second, and 0.58 in the third.

The hourly viewership breakdown is as follows:

* Hour 1 (8 p.m.): 1.945 million; last week: 1.755 million

* Hour 2 (9 p.m.): 1.919 million – previous week: 1.964 million

* Hour 3 (10 p.m.): 1.582 million; last week: 1.734 million

RAW was ranked #4 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, down from #1 last week.