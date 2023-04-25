WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 4/24/2023

The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE RAW have been released.

The episode drew an average of 1.815 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the same as the 1.815 million viewers last week.

The average rating in the 18-49 demo was 0.56, down from 0.58 last week. The show fared well against NBA playoff competition, though the number may be a letdown given that the show was built around Triple H’s ‘huge’ announcement in the second hour.

The 18-49 demo had 0.55 in hour one, 0.59 in hour two, and 0.54 in hour three. Last week, it was 0.61 in the first hour, 0.60 in the second, and 0.52 in the third.

The hourly viewership breakdown is as follows:

* Hour 1 (8 pm): 1.840 million – last week: 1.945

* Hour 2 (9 pm): 1.939 million – last week: 1.919

* Hour 3 (10 pm): 1.666 million – last week: 1.582

Raw ranked #4 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night, the same as last week.