WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 4/3/2023

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live post-WrestleMania 39 edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 2.260 million viewers.

This is a 22.63% increase over last week’s 1.843 million viewers for the WrestleMania 39 go-home show.

The first hour of this week’s show drew 2.471 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 drew 1.908 million), the second hour drew 2.255 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 drew 1.921 million), and the final hour drew 2.054 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 drew 1.701 million).

Monday’s RAW received a 0.76 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is up 35.71% from last week’s key demo rating of 0.56. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.76 key demo rating represents 991,000 18-49 viewers, a 35.57% increase from the 731,000 18-49 viewers represented by last week’s 0.56 key demo rating.

With a 0.76 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, RAW ranked first on the Cable Top 150 for the night. This is the same as last week’s top spot.