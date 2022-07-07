WWE RAW Viewership and Rating Report for 4/7/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, WWE RAW’s live Independence Day and post-Money In The Bank edition on Monday attracted an average of 1.563 million viewers on the USA Network.

This is less than the 1.951 million viewers that tuned in for the John Cena 20th Anniversary and Money in the Bank go-home broadcast last week, a decrease of 19.88%.

The viewership for the first hour of this week’s show was 1.702 million (previous week’s hour 1 had a 2.005 million viewers), the second hour was 1.661 million (last week’s hour 2 had a 2.016 million viewers), and the third hour had 1.327 million (last week’s hour 3 had 1.832 million).

RAW on Monday received a 0.37 rating in the key 18-49 age demographic. This is a decrease of 31.48% from the key demo rating of 0.54 last week. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.37 key demo rating reflects 487,000 18-49 viewers, a decrease of 30.42% from the 700,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.54 key demo rating reflected the previous week.

For comparison, the last recent RAW broadcast on July 4th was in 2016. Team USA vs. Team World in a 16-man Elimination Match, the main event of the show, attracted 2.658 million viewers and a 0.93 key demo rating.

RAW received a 0.37 rating in the important 18-49 demographic, placing it first for the evening on the Cable Top 150. This compares favorably to both last week’s and the two weeks prior. RAW won the evening’s Cable Top 150 with a 0.37 key demo rating, but the Jesse Watters Special on FOX News won the evening’s cable audience with 1.964 million viewers and a 0.11 key demo rating for the #25 position.

This week, RAW received the eighth-highest cable audience rating for the evening, falling behind the Jesse Watters Special, FOX News’ breaking news coverage at 5 p.m., the Special Report with Brett Baier Special, the FOX News Live Special at 2 p.m., the Outnumbered Special, the FOX News Live Special at 1 p.m., and FOX News’ Independence Day Special. This is an improvement from the night’s #9 cable audience position from the previous week.

The key demo rating for a USA Network episode hasn’t been this low since December 6, 2021, and Monday’s RAW had the lowest overall audience since the Hell In a Cell go-home show on May 30. In prior years, RAW broadcasts around the Fourth of July holiday have coincided with near-record or record lows for the show. On Monday, there was no sporting event for RAW. Despite the declines, RAW maintained its dominance as the top cable show for a fourth consecutive week. The number of viewers for this week’s RAW episode was down 19.88% from last week’s, while the key demo rating was down 31.48%.

An average of 1.583 million people watched The Great American Tag Sale on ABC at 8 o’clock on broadcast television, compared to 2.205 million who watched The Neighborhood on CBS, 4.481 million who watched the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks special on NBC, 1.087 million who watched Don’t Forget The Lyrics on FOX, 274,000 who watched Roswell on the CW, 1.220 million who watched Casa De Famosos on Telemundo, and 909,000 who watched Mexican With a 0.62 key demo rating and 4.481 million viewers, the Macy’s Fireworks special on NBC had the top viewership and key demo ratings of the night on network television.

While the 18-49 key demo rating declined 9.75% from the same week in 2021, Monday’s RAW viewership increased 6.18% from same week in 2021. The episode from 2021 aired on July 5, not July 4.