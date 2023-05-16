WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 5/15/2023

The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE RAW have been released.

The episode drew an average of 1.716 million viewers on the USA Network, down from 1.785 million viewers last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The average rating in the 18-49 demo was 0.58, up from 0.51 last week. The show competed against NHL playoff action, which dominated the night. The NHL game had over 2.7 million viewers and a key demo rating of 0.97.

Last week’s key demo rating was the lowest since February 27.

The 18-49 demo had 0.56 in hour one, 0.62 in hour two, and 0.55 in hour three. Last week, it was 0.50 in the first hour, 0.54 in the second, and 0.50 in the third. The hourly viewership breakdown is as follows:

Hour 1 (8 p.m.): 1.694 million; last week: 1.779 million

Hour 2 (9 p.m.): 1.820 million; last week: 1.905 million

Hour 3 (10 p.m.): 1.633 million – last week: 1.670 million

RAW ranked first among the top 150 cable shows for the night, up from fourth last week.