WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 5/2/2023

The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE RAW have been released. The episode drew an average of 1.778 million viewers on the USA Network, down from 1.815 million viewers last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The average rating in the 18-49 demographic was 0.54, down from 0.56 last week. For the second night of the Draft, the show fared well against NBA playoff competition.

The 18-49 demo had 0.56 in hour one, 0.56 in hour two, and 0.50 in hour three. Last week, it was 0.55 in the first hour, 0.59 in the second, and 0.54 in the third. The hourly viewership breakdown is as follows:

Hour 1 (8 p.m.): 1.841 million – 1.840 million the previous week

Hour 2 (9 p.m.): 1.873 million – 1.939 million the previous week

Hour 3 (10 p.m.): 1.620 million – 1.666 million the previous week

Last year, the show drew 1.581 million viewers with a 0.38 18-49 demo rating.

The most recent Draft RAW episode, which aired on October 4, 2021, drew 1.857 million viewers and a 0.52 rating.

RAW was ranked #5 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, down from #4 last week.