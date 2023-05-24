WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 5/22/2023

The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE RAW have been released.

The episode drew an average of 1.638 million viewers on the USA Network, down from 1.716 million viewers last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The average rating in the 18-49 demographic was 0.54, down from 0.58 last week. The show competed against NBA playoff action, which dominated the night. The NBA game drew 8.2 million viewers and a key demo rating of 2.83.

This was the final RAW before Saturday’s Night of Champions event.

The 18-49 demo had 0.54 in hour one, 0.58 in hour two, and 0.50 in hour three. Last week, it was 0.56 in the first hour, 0.62 in the second, and 0.55 in the third. The hourly viewership breakdown is as follows:

Hour 1 (8 p.m.): 1.720 million; last week: 1.694 million

Hour 2 (9 p.m.): 1.692 million vs. last week: 1.820 million

Hour 3 (10 p.m.): 1.501 million – last week: 1.633 million

Last year, the show drew 1.732 million viewers and a 0.41 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.

RAW was ranked #5 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, down from #2 last week.