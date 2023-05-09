WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 5/8/2023

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, Monday’s live post-Backlash and post-Draft episode of WWE RAW averaged 1.785 million viewers on the USA Network.

This is an increase of 0.39% from the 1.778 million viewers who tuned in for the WWE Draft Night 2 and Backlash finale last week.

The first hour of this week’s show had 1.779 million viewers (compared to last week’s hour 1’s 1.841 million), the second hour had 1.905 million viewers (compared to last week’s hour 2’s 1.873 million), and the third hour had 1.670 million viewers (compared to last week’s hour 3’s 1.620 million viewers).

RAW on Monday garnered a 0.51 rating in the crucial 18-49 age group. This is a decrease of 5.55% from the key demo rating of 0.54 last week. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.51 key demo rating represents 670,000 18-49 viewers, a decrease of 4.82% from the 704,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.54 key demo rating represented the previous week.

RAW received a 0.51 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, placing it fourth for the evening on the Cable Top 150. This is an improvement from last week’s fifth place.

The Five, Inside The NBA Playoffs, Rachel Maddow Show, Jesse Watters Primetime, Special Report with Bret Baier, Hannity, NBA Playoffs games between the Warriors and the Lakers, Knicks and the Heat, and RAW all received more cable viewers for the day than RAW this week. This is on par with last week’s #9 cable viewership ranking for the evening. With a 2.71 key demo rating and 7.522 million viewers, the Warriors vs. Lakers NBA Playoffs game topped the evening’s cable viewing with the highest audience.

The key demo rating for Monday’s RAW was the lowest since February 27. Together with another program, this had the fifth-lowest key demo rating of the year thus far and the eighth-lowest total audience. Both the overall audience and the key demo rating for this week exceeded the average for 2022. The number of people watching RAW this week was up 0.39% from the previous episode, but the key demo rating was down 5.55%.