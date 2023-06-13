WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 6/12/2023

The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE RAW have been released.

The episode drew an average of 1.595 million viewers on the USA Network, down from 1.828 million viewers last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The average rating in the 18-49 demographic was 0.43, down from 0.56 last week. The show competed against the NBA Finals on ABC, which drew 13 million viewers and a 3.98 key demo rating.

The show was expected to suffer not only from competition, but last week’s episode featured Seth Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Title against Damien Priest, resulting in the highest total viewership since March 27 and the highest key demo rating since May 15.

The 18-49 demo had 0.50 in hour one, 0.46 in hour two, and 0.42 in hour three. Last week, the number was 0.53, followed by 0.58 in hour two and 0.56 in hour three. The hourly viewership breakdown is as follows:

Hour 1 (8 pm): 1.752 million – last week: 1827

Hour 2 (9 pm): 1.598 million – last week: 1.898

Hour 3 (10 pm): 1.436 million – last week: 1.759

Last year, the show drew 1.695 million viewers and a 0.43 demo rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The same as last week, RAW ranked first among the top 150 cable shows for the night.